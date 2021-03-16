KUTZTOWN, Pa. - All will be quiet again this summer at the Kutztown Fairgrounds, with the traditional sights, sounds, and smells of the Kutztown Folk Festival on hold for another year.
Organizers announced Tuesday that the 72nd annual festival will be held virtually this year, citing their concern for the health and well-being of those who would be participating in an in-person event.
In the weeks leading up to and including June 26 through July 4, the festival will focus on virtual engagement, with social media updates from many of the event's craftsmen, entertainers, and longtime participants. It will also share archives videos, photos, and stories from previous years.
Then, the board said it will turn its attention to next year, when it plans to present an even bigger and better event.
"We are committed to returning in 2022 with an enhanced, in-person Festival that expands upon the existing model," the festival's board of directors said in a statement. "We hope to build a true community event, steeped in our region's rich history, that showcases our current, vibrant local businesses, artists and artisans."
But if the festival's organizers have their way, all may not be lost in 2021.
"We hope to host smaller, in-person events in the late summer and early fall, including an in-person quilt sale and seminar," the board said.