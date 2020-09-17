KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown resident Allison Druckenmiller relies on Friend Inc.’s monthly food distribution, especially during this pandemic.
“We’re on disability so it’s been really hard for us,” Druckenmiller said.
So when Thursday’s monthly pickup from the Kutztown-based organization almost didn’t happen, she panicked.
“We’re so desperate for food,” she said.
Friend Inc. Community Services recently held a food distribution where someone tested positive for COVID-19, so now staff and volunteers are quarantining.
Just hours before Thursday’s distribution, the organization was left scrambling. That’s when the folks at Helping Harvest food bank stepped up.
“We’re handing the food out instead of Friend’s volunteers,” said Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest.
Spring Township-based Helping Harvest provides Friend Inc. with its food.
Worrall said that his team knows families need these meals now more than ever, so it was a no-brainer to fill-in.
“People are in real need of food right now and we’re here to serve them as best we can,” Worrall said.
“I’m glad they didn’t have to cancel and I’m glad to be here to be part of making the food distribution happen,” said Ellen Grossman, a volunteer with Friend Inc.
Throughout the pandemic Worrall said that he’s seen more new families receiving food than ever before, which means Helping Harvest is buying more food than ever before.
“In normal times we purchase about $380,000 worth of food over the course of a whole year," he said. "This year so far, since COVID, we’ve spent almost $3 million on food just since March.”
That’s millions of dollars worth of food that’s feeding grateful mouths across the county.
“We’re so short on food so this is going to be a real lifesaver for us,” Druckenmiller said.