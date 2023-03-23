KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A threat made Thursday against Kutztown Area High School turned out to be a false alarm, but students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution.

In a statement provided by the Kutztown Area School District, officials said that a student at the high school communicated a potential explosive threat in the building.

As a precautionary measure, high school students were dismissed to allow police to conduct a thorough search.

Prior to dismissal of the high school, school officials said it was determined by both administrators and police that there was no threat to any other buildings on campus.

Kutztown Borough Police Department, the Berks County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and the Reading Police Department, including their bomb squad officers, conducted the search of the high school and determined there was no threat.

District officials stressed that students should be aware that false threats are a serious crime and will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

There will be no high school after-school activities or middle school track and field Thursday.

The high school is expected to resume normal operations Friday.