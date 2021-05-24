Paul Herman
Berks County District Attorney

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Berks County Detective's Office is releasing information about the alleged sexual abuse of a child inside of a home in Kutztown. 

On January 19, the Berks County Detective's Office says they received two reports from the Department of Human Services about the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. 

The alleged perpetrator was identified as Paul William Herman, 52. He is identified as the boyfriend of the victim’s grandmother.

The detective's office reports that on February 4, a forensic interview revealed the alleged sexual abuse occurred more than one time, inside the defendant’s Kutztown residence.

On April 22, the Berks County Detectives filed criminal charges against Herman.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herman. Authorities say he was arrested on May 24 at his residence, located in the 400 block of College Boulevard in Kutztown. 

Herman was taken to the Central Processing Center where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

During the preliminary arraignment bail was set at $100,000. Herman was taken to Berks County Jail pending his Preliminary Hearing. 

He is charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children and corruption of minors. 

