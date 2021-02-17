PHILADELPHIA - A Berks County man is facing 20 years behind bars for his federal conviction on child pornography charges.
A U.S. District Court judge handed down that sentence Wednesday for John Joseph Krasley, 52, of Kutztown, who was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $30,000 in total restitution to certain victims.
Krasley was convicted in October 2019 on 14 counts of child exploitation offenses after U.S. Homeland Security investigators said they found that he had communicated online at all times of the day and night with other child sex offenders, sharing images of children being sexually abused. Authorities said he also maintained an extensive collection of images and videos.
"Every video, every image, depicts a real victim, an innocent child who will feel the scars for a lifetime," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "These investigations are therefore so important, and every conviction makes the community safer for children everywhere. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the investigators on this case, Krasley's years of exploiting the victimization of children online is over."
The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.