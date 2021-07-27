KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Calling all pipers!
The Kutztown Pipe Band is looking to recruit new members who are interested in learning to play the bagpipes.
"It's something that people don't hear very frequently," says Laura Sherrod, pipe major with the Kutztown Pipe Band.
Sherrod started the band back in 2017, and since then they've grown to about 13 members.
In 2019 they started playing performances like the Kutztown Folk Festival, Kutztown's Memorial Day parade and most recently Riverfest in Muhlenberg Township, which they'll be performing at again this year.
To make those performances even more spectacular in the future, Sherrod is looking to grow the band.
"Having a single piper is impressive," says Sherrod, "but having a big group of pipes all playing the same tune, when it's such a big, loud sound...well, it's really inspiring to hear that."
Pipers say learning the bagpipes is actually quite difficult.
"People are really excited because it's an awesome instrument," says Sherrod. "Then when they find out how hard it is, and how much effort they have to put into learning it, people kind of drop out of the class."
You start off using a practice chanter, which is kind of like a recorder, to get the fingering down.
"Once you've spent a year working on just the fingers then you can focus on the air supply, and the tuning of all three drones, and the chanter altogether," says Sherrod.
They're open to newbies or old pros, they're just looking for members who love the sound.
If you are interested in learning to play you can contact Laura Sherrod at sherrod@kutztown.edu.