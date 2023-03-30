KUZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Police Department announced they have a limited number of free steering wheel locks available to borough residents.
The department said this is in response to a number of recent thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a warning earlier this month about a social media-fueled trend that resulted in numerous thefts of these vehicle makes.
A recent TikTok challenge encouraged viewers to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles using household items. The affected vehicles are missing software that would prevent them from being started without a key. Hyundai and Kia have been working on software updates to resolve this issue. The update should be available for many of the vehicles by June of 2023.
There are a limited number of locks available. Kutztown Borough residents are asked to bring their vehicle and a photo I.D. to the police station to receive their free wheel lock.
The locks are available from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eligible models are:
- 2015-2021 Hyundai Accent (all body styles)
- 2015-2021 Hyundai Elantra (two-door and four-door)
- 2015-2021 Hyundai Kona
- 2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2015-2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2015-2018 Hyundai Veloster
- 2015-2021 Kia Forte
- 2015-2021 Kia Optima
- 2015-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2015-2021 Kia Rio (all body styles)
- 2015-2021 Kia Sedona
- 2015-2016 Kia Sorento
- 2015-2021 Kia Soul
- 2015-2021 Kia Sportage