KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Kutztown police are asking for the public's help to identify four people of interest in a robbery/assault case.

Police said the person in the white shirt (top left) "assaulted a juvenile and stole some of their property on Wednesday, Aug. 9." The other three people were with him at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide further information is asked to contact the Kutztown Police Department at 610-683-3545, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.