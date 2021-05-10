KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A Kutztown resident is cooking up something special but she needs help from the community to make her dreams a reality.
Local resident, Susan Bickta is in the running to win $10,000 and be crowned the winner of Thomas’ ‘Split Decisions’ Recipe Contest.
Thomas’ English Muffins celebrated National English Muffin Day on April 23rd by inviting fans to create with both sides of their English muffin.
Susan Bickta, created Eggplant Caprese on one half and Sweet + Savory Gourmet Pork on the other. Out of more than 9,500 submissions, Susan was chosen as one of the top five finalists in America for her recipes.
From now until May 16th, you can help Susan to win by casting your vote online at NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com. The recipe with the most votes will be awarded the $10,000 grand prize on May 17th.
Twenty-five random voters who vote at NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com will win a $400 grocery gift card.