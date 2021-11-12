KUTZTOWN, Pa. – In the back of Paisley & Company, a boutique soap shop on Main Street in Kutztown, staff are busy cooking up some cleanliness.
Kutztown soap shop prepares for holiday season
"I was just making my first layered loaves of soap," said Sarah Heckman, a soup and sundries maker, "and to some people that doesn't seem like a lot but I love what I do here."
For months, the shop has been making ends meet with online orders from a supportive batch of shoppers.
"It was great," Heckman said. "It was able to keep us employed because we make everything right in the back so we had to have people coming in, making the orders by hand."
The staff is happy to have customers come back in and experience the sights and smells of their labor.
"We didn't realize how much we missed people until people started to come back in the store," Heckman said.
When it comes to big box stores and supply chain issues, those at smaller mom-and-pop shops like Paisley say they feel like they have an advantage by offering more unique customizable products.
"Especially around the holiday season, you'll have folks that, 'This person reminds me of lavender,'" Heckman explained, "or, 'This person is vanilla to me and I want to make a scent that reminds me of them, and it's just them to a T.'"
As another round of pandemic holiday retail is set to begin, both the creators and the customers have a lot of layers to rely on to get them through — much like a bar of soap.
"It's just crazy for the rush, but I'm glad that people are adaptable," Heckman said. "They’re just excited that we're back, so they'll take it in whatever they can get."
Paisley & Company is located at 275 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
Tom Rader
Reporter
