KUTZTOWN, Pa. – If you passed through the campus of Kutztown University Wednesday night, you may not have thought much about seeing a group of students out for what looked like a leisurely walk at twilight. It was more than that, though.

"This was wrong," said Samantha Smith, a Kutztown sophomore. "It should have never happened in the first place. What are we going to do so it never happens again?"

Members of the Kutztown University community gather and walk together to discuss safety after a student was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

What she and others in the Kutztown community hope never happens again is a student being struck by a car — an incident that took place over the weekend.

"Ollie Hope McKeone, who is a senior anthropology major, set to graduate next month," said Matt Santos, vice president for university relations and athletics.

Students were walking Wednesday night with her on their minds and pointing out trouble spots along the way.

"The straight," said Smith, pointing to an intersection behind her. "I was at the accident on Sunday. It's happened before. Years before. And there's no reason it should happen again."

Wednesday's walk was planned prior to Sunday's incident, but it's taking on even greater significance as students are hoping to make future walks safer.

"It's something that we need to address immediately because it's unacceptable," Smith said.

It's not just the walkways but other things that the students say need to be addressed.

"Definitely campus lighting," Smith said. "It gets really dark on that side of campus."

As for the student who was hit by the car on Sunday, the university is in close contact with her family about her condition and a GoFundMe is in the works. The state police investigation is ongoing.

"We are all thinking of you, and we're writing letters," Smith said. "The family has requested that we write letters, so we all just are thinking of you."

