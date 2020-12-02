KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A Kutztown teenager is spreading the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus and handing out gift boxes and bags to people in need.
"[He] Always wanted to dress up as Santa," says Christine Sushko, Jacob Baran's mom. "I got pictures of him as Santa at 5 years old."
Baran's grandfather started dressing up as Santa for the family when they lived in an apartment complex in New York. Eventually his dad took over and started making small gift bags to leave on doorsteps of neighbors. Now based out of his home in Kutztown, 19-year-old Jacob is taking it to the next level.
"I do it because I know there's more families out there who are not as fortunate as we are," says Baran.
He dresses up as Santa Claus because he says Santa is the jolliest man around. His transformation takes about a half hour and to perfect his look and character it took a lot of trial and error.
"It's like I almost kind of become a different person," says the teen.
He uses money he's earned plus donations, so far this year between $500 and $600, to help families who are struggling. Sometimes he gives toiletry gift bags which he keeps in his car, sometimes food boxes and even toys for kids.
"It's nice knowing I can actually make a difference even if it's a small one," says Baran.
People like Maria Cartagena, who lives in Allentown, look at it as a blessing.
"We feel lonely and unloved but things like this, this is wonderful," says Cartagena. "This puts a smile on our face and food on the table."
This year Jacob has visited 10 to 15 families so far and says there are many more to go. He wants them to know a little hope goes a long way.
"All you got to do is believe and anything can happen," says Cartagena.
If you know someone who could use a visit from Santa you can connect with Jacob on Facebook.