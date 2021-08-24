MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Tucked away inside Kutztown University's Old Main building sits a collection of extremely rare instruments that will one day march across campus to a new home.

"I was surprised to see that this collection was housed in an attic," said Kenneth Hawkinson, the university's president. "Even at this first encounter, I thought the space did not do justice to the collection."

University officials broke ground Tuesday on the Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research.

The $6.4-million project will include a 2,100-square-foot performing center and rooms dedicated to the school's vast percussion collection, from chimes and xylophones to some of the rarest marimbas in the world.

Part of the xylophone family, KU's marimbas are a treasure.

"It's a very folkloric instrument," said Frank Kumor, professor and musical virtuoso.

Kumor said the research center won't just benefit his students, but all of musical academia.

"We've had researchers from The Sorbonne here, from universities in Australia and Germany, so it's been wild to see so many people come through," he said. "It will be a more accessible and organized collection for our students."

It's quite a future for these pieces of music history, making the sound of the shovels sound like a melody.

