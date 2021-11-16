KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Kutztown University dining workers are demanding that Aramark, the university's dining company, and Kutztown institute a fair process for recognizing their union and negotiating with them for a fair contract.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman joined the rally to stand with the workers, saying Kutztown is now the outlier in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), being the only university that doesn't have a unionized food service workforce.
Fetterman said by changing that, it will allow the workers to benefit from fair and just treatment
"The better they're able to serve their needs and allow them a more consistent schedule, better benefits, healthcare during the summer, you know, these basic, fundamentally fair things, they're going to be able to deliver top quality service for the students here at Kutztown," Fetterman said.
69 News reached out to both Aramark and Kutztown University for comment but did not heard back regarding the issue.