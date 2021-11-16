KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Kutztown University dining workers are demanding that Aramark, the university's dining company, and Kutztown institute a fair process for recognizing their union and negotiating with them for a fair contract.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman joined the rally to stand with the workers, saying Kutztown is now the outlier in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), being the only university that doesn't have a unionized food service workforce.

Fetterman said by changing that, it will allow the workers to benefit from fair and just treatment

Food service workers rally at Kutztown University

"The better they're able to serve their needs and allow them a more consistent schedule, better benefits, healthcare during the summer, you know, these basic, fundamentally fair things, they're going to be able to deliver top quality service for the students here at Kutztown," Fetterman said.

69 News reached out to both Aramark and Kutztown University for comment but did not heard back regarding the issue.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.