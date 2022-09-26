KUTZTOWN, Pa. — NASA's spacecraft, known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, got closer Monday afternoon to its intended target, an asteroid that it will be crashing into with the goal of altering its orbit.

"We don't currently have any known asteroids that will impact Earth, at least in any of our lifetimes," said Phillip Reed, an astronomy and physics professor at Kutztown University.

He said it is estimated that there are about 25,000 asteroids out there. DART is being done in case an asteroid one day poses a threat to Earth.

"This asteroid that they're going after is a binary asteroid, so it's got a large asteroid that's about half a mile in size, and then it has a smaller moon," Reed said. "The asteroid has its own moon that's about the size of I don't know, 500 feet."

The plan is for DART to slam into the asteroid at 14,000 miles per hour, which scientists said they expect will carve out a crater. They said it could take days or weeks to determine how much the asteroid's path has changed. DART was launched last November and is said to be the size of a vending machine.

"I am hoping that people don't get scared that there's an asteroid coming that we have to deflect," Reed said. "That's not the case. This is just a test to see the effect of impacting an asteroid with a human-made satellite."

NASA said DART is expected to crash into the asteroid at 7:14 p.m. Monday.