KUTZTOWN, Pa. -- Talking to friends, family during terrifying times.
"Another colleague of mine said I have to get off the phone because the sirens are going off and I have to head for the bomb shelter, I have to go to the basement she said," Kutztown University professor of philosophy and government Paula Holoviak said.
These are the kinds of conversations Ukrainian American Kutztown Professor Paula Holoviak is having, as the Russia Ukraine war continues.
"Everyone I talk to has some sort of connection to Ukraine. We have family there. Maybe a little bit more distant," Holoviak said.
She lives in Sugarloaf Township, Luzerne County - with a large Ukrainian American community - as well as recent immigrants from the country.
She says she fears for the safety of the people in Ukraine, and she also knows what Russian President Vladimir Putin fears.
"Having a democracy on his doorstep that's what he's afraid of because he's afraid of dissent and you see dissent building in Russia. Russia does not have a free press Ukraine does," she said.
As she watches the images of violence overseas -- she knows there's a growing humanitarian crisis as well.
"It's winter in Northern Europe and there's snow on the ground. The humanitarian conditions are terrible.. Only women and children and elderly are allowed to leave," she said.
She also says that people need to remember this didn't come out of nowhere.
"Russia has been at war with Ukraine since 2014. That so called separatist movement it's not a separatist movement. Those are Russian soldiers meant to destabilize Ukraine," Holovaik said.
She's hoping something can be done -- before it goes any further.
"If they cross into NATO. We are bound by treaty to defend our NATO allies and that would include Poland and those other countries," she said.