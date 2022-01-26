KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Kutztown University Radio (KUR) announced it has received six nominations in different categories for the 82nd Annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference.
This yearly conference bestows awards to colleges and universities to recognize exceptional programming and student radio stations on a national level.
Three out of the six nominations resulted from one specific KUR broadcast, the Pridefest Recap Special, which was created by students Abigayle Regensburger and James Zipprodt. This special has been nominated for Best Campus/Community News, Best Community Outreach Event and Best Live Promotional Event.
In addition, students Noah Pegler and Josh Tuite have been nominated for Best Sports Play-by-Play, students Jared Yashura and Andrew Zammetti for Best Talk Program (Coffee Talk Morning Show) and student Jenna Foley for Best Station Promo.
KUR says it offers an array of different types of programming. During the daytime, listeners are likely to hear music from the 70s and 80s with a hint of some 60s style and today's music. Student, faculty and KU's specialty shows are featured during the evenings that encompass a wide variety of styles from rock to rap to blues to talk programming. KUR's overnight broadcast features a smooth jazz-styled format.
Intercollegiate Broadcast System media award winners will be announced during the virtual event Saturday, March 5.