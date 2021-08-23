MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Two institutions that are practically neighbors in northern Berks County are now working together to benefit the "next generation of farmers and food entrepreneurs."
Kutztown University and Rodale Institute on Monday signed a five-year agreement of academic cooperation that establishes a research affiliation between K.U. and the nearby research and education institution.
Representatives said the agreement provides Kutztown students and faculty with the opportunity to partner with Rodale personnel and researchers in studies of soil health, organic practices for farming and pest management, composting, and pollinators.
"This is a great opportunity to market Kutztown University's new track in regenerative organic agriculture, among our many programmatic areas," said Kenneth S. Hawkinson, the university's president. "One of the greatest benefits from this collaboration are the mutual networking opportunities we will have to educate our audiences about the mission of our organizations."
Rodale was founded in 1947 by organic pioneer J.I. Rodale to study the link between healthy soil, healthy food and healthy people through regenerative organic agriculture. The nonprofit's headquarters and research facilities are situated on a 333-acre farm that is located less than six miles from K.U.'s campus.
"We are backed by a state government and Department of Agriculture that is investing in the future of regenerative organic farming," said Jeff Tkach, Rodale's chief impact officer and a Kutztown graduate. "Together, we will continue to position Pennsylvania as the leader in organic agriculture and a center of innovation and education for the next generation of farmers and food entrepreneurs."
The partnership will give Kutztown students who are enrolled in the university's biology, chemistry, environmental science programs access to Rodale's research facilities, including field laboratories, in-house laboratories, cropping, livestock areas.