SAN ANTONIO - A Berks County woman is stuck in Texas after Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Lone Star State with devastating weather conditions.
"These people were not prepared for what is happening to them right now," said Samantha Evangelista, a communications major at Kutztown University.
Evangelista went to San Antonio more than a week ago to compete in the United States of America Pageant, but what may have started out with glitz and glamour quickly became a real-life nightmare.
"We're all trying to stay positive in this situation," Evangelista said. "We're very grateful that I've been able to have power here. Of course, we haven't had water. I haven't been able to take a shower for about seven days now."
She added that baby wipes and dry shampoo have become a big part of her hygiene routine for the time being.
Record-breaking wintry conditions hit Texas, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and running water.
Evangelista and other contestants from across the U.S. have been stranded there for several days, with flights not able to get out and costs of essentials skyrocketing.
"The flight prices are raising tremendously," said Evangelista. "I mean, most of the time, going back to Pennsylvania is about a $300 ticket to get home. Right now, it's about $1,300 to $2,000."
Evangelista said she's grateful. She knows many people have it worse than she has it. She's urging people who can, to donate.
"Call a local grocery store down here and just donate water," Evangelista said. "Water, socks, anything along those lines, that would be so helpful to anyone."
Evangelista has been staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Antonio. She said the hotel does have power, but no running water. People have donated meals to the people at the hotel.
She said many people who live in Texas have been going to the hotel for some relief.