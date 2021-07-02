A local college student who's visually impaired is hoping to make a difference in kids' lives.
She's heading into her final semester at Kutztown University's visual impairment program, and she's studying to be a teacher.
Chinonyerem Enwereji, or "Noye" to her friends, is an elementary visual impairment major at KU in Berks.
She has a genetic condition called albinism, which affects her vision, and she's made it her mission to help others who are visually impaired.
She says she taught herself Braille when she was nine years old, and she wants to teach other kids like her how to read it when they are young, so they can go to college, get a job, and do whatever they want to do!
Noye says the unemployment rate of people who are visually impaired and do not know how to read Braille is 70%, and she's looking to shrink that.
Kutztown University is one of six institutions in the U.S. that offers a program focused on teaching visually impaired students. It's the only state university with that program.
The university has a vision lab that provides hands-on learning opportunities using Braille writers, vision simulation goggles and other tools.
Noye says with all the technology that exists today, it's so much easier for visually impaired people to succeed.
She says with the right tools, there's no limits to what you can do, and you can do anything, you just have to figure out how.