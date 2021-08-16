MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — As Kutztown University prepares to welcome students to campus for the fall semester, it's also planning to host the first in a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered free of charge to K.U. students, employees, community members, and children ages 12 and older on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the student recreation center's east gym.
Appointments can be made on EMS Telemedicine's website.
Those who attend the clinic can receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine and must have a valid photo identification and their health insurance identification card, if available. Also, those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Moderna vaccine doses should be administered at least 28 days apart, officials said. Kutztown will also host Moderna clinics on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered during a clinic this Friday, Aug. 20, also from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the student recreation center's east gym.
Registration for that clinic is not required, but those who attend must have a valid photo identification and are encouraged to have their health insurance identification card with them.
Participants who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the K.U. clinic will need to go to an off-campus site for their second dose.
Those attending the clinics should enter the rec center through the doors adjacent to parking lot E2 and not through the main entrance.