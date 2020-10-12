KUTZTOWN, Pa. – For many college students across the Keystone State this week marks the midway point of the fall semester. Administrators at Kutztown University are using lessons learned over the past few months as they look ahead to the spring.
"It's been a year unlike any other,” Matt Santos, Vice President of University Relations, said. “Early on we had a spike in COVID cases. It was well documented. The past few weeks those numbers have dwindled."
Administrators say most of those cases were mild but, safety measures and social distancing remain a priority on campus.
“Every classroom has hand sanitizer and wipes to wipe down your desk or lab table,” Kutztown junior Erynn Harvey said. “I'm not really concerned."
Students have had the option of online classes or hybrid classes.
"I'm so excited it's not 100 percent virtual because I can't learn online,” junior Kathleen Silverman said. “I'll get distracted."
On Monday, university president Kenneth S. Hawkinson released plans for the spring semester. In an email to the campus community, Hawkinson says, “we expect a similar profile of course offerings for the spring as what is in place right now. Students will have available face-to-face classes; synchronized online classes, wherein the class will meet ‘live’ at set days and times; online classes that are asynchronized, or don’t meet in real time; and hybrid classes, wherein students will rotate in their classes between in-person with their professor, or will engage with their class in real time from a computer.”
"Over the next several weeks our emergency management team is going to look at the protocols we put in place for the fall and see what we can adjust,” Santos said. “We're also going to be taking suggestions from our campus community for anything we may do differently or policies we might change."