KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown University administrators cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new home to the school's College of Business — the newly renovated de Francesco Building.

Named in honor of Dr. Italo de Francesco, an Italian immigrant who worked his way through various roles in education before becoming the university's seventh president in 1959, the building was first constructed and dedicated May 24, 1969, as the de Francesco World Cultures Classroom Building.

The newly renovated de Francesco Building boasts a host of upgrades, including improvements to HVAC and plumbing, energy-efficient windows, a range of accessibility features, and conference rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage.

In addition to housing the university's College of Business, the building is home to the Pennsylvania Lead Offices for the Small Business Development Center.