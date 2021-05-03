KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University celebrated their Senior students over the weekend with a Senior send-off on Main Street. Now University officials and students are preparing for commencement.
On Saturday, 5/1 seniors and Kutztown University staff gathered in the Alumni Plaza wearing their caps and gowns for a champagne and sparkling cider toast with the KU President Dr. Hawkinson.
The toast was followed by a celebratory march down Main Street. Seniors and their family were also able to enjoy a socially distant dinner at tables in the street.
The focus now is on the 2021 Spring Commencement. Kutztown University will host its 2021 spring commencement across six ceremonies.
More than 1,300 students will be awarded degrees during Kutztown University's ceremonies May 7th-9th, at O'Pake Fieldhouse.
In addition, more than 220 graduates from the Class of 2020 will return to campus to be recognized at a special ceremony.