MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - As Kutztown University nears the halfway point of its fall semester, K.U.'s president is looking ahead to the spring.
Kenneth Hawkinson shared a letter with the campus community on Monday, telling students, faculty and staff that the university plans to conduct the spring semester similar to the way it has been carrying out the fall semester.
"The academic calendar has us returning to class Tuesday, Jan. 19," Hawkinson said. "There will be no spring break. Instead, there will be five days throughout the semester in which classes will not be held (Feb. 11, March 10, April 2, 3 and 20)."
The university began the fall semester with an outbreak of COVID-19 among its students, many of whom contracted the virus in off-campus social gatherings, officials said.
In an effort to stop the spread, the Kutztown Borough Council adopted an ordinance in September that allows the police to warn and even fine groups of 10 or more unrelated people.
"While the number of positive cases on campus has significantly declined," Hawkinson said, "we all must remain vigilant regarding our health and wellness in the weeks and months ahead."
Since Aug. 24, Kutztown University has reported 336 positive cases of the coronavirus, with the highest weekly number of 127 being reported during the week of Labor Day, according to K.U.'s website.
The total number of cases includes 143 students who live on campus and 189 who reside off campus. The other four are university employees. Of all the cases, 66 student cases and one employee case remain active. The other 269 individuals have recovered, according to the university.