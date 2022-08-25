MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University honored its first black graduate with a ceremony on Thursday.

The university presented Bessie Reese Crenshaw with the President's Medal. That award is presented to those who bring honor and distinction to the school.

Crenshaw graduated from Reading High School in 1946 and enrolled in what was then known as Kutztown State Teacher's College. She earned her degree in education in 1950, becoming the first African American student to graduate from Kutztown.

Upon graduation, Crenshaw found that schools in Berks County were not ready to hire a Black teacher, so she began her career at a school near Raleigh, North Carolina, according to K.U.

In 1969, Crenshaw returned to Reading, where she taught 3rd grade at 10th and Green Elementary School for 20 years.

After her retirement, she continued her commitment to education through her support of the "Help One Another" organization and her volunteer work with the Literacy Council of Berks County, Campfire Girls, and the Black Heritage Center.

Crenshaw now lives with her adult daughters in Bowie, Maryland.