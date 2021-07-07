KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Kutztown University announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, at KU's Student Recreation Center.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to students, employees, community members and children ages 12 and older, school officials say. Vaccines are also free of charge, and no registration is required.
Kutztown University says it strongly encourages members of its campus community, including students and employees, to get vaccinated before the fall semester.
Clinic hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the KU Student Recreation Center. The clinic will be open on Fridays throughout the summer, and some of the clinic dates released by the school include: Friday, July 9; Friday, July 30; Friday, August 20.
Additional dates for the fall semester will be announced at a later date, according to the school.
The clinics, offered in partnership with 15toKnow, will be held at the East Gym of the Student Recreation Center. The school asks participants to enter the Rec Center from the doors adjacent to the Rec Center parking lot (E-2).
Do not enter from the main entrance of the Rec Center, officials ask.
Participants must bring valid photo identification and are encouraged to bring their health insurance identification card, if available, officials say. Participant health insurance will not be charged, and participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Participants can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at KU clinics. Individuals who received their first dose at a different location should bring their vaccination card.
Questions can be directed to KU's Office of University Relations at ur@kutztown.edu.