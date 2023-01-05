KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University hosted the Berks County Science Olympiad invitational Thursday.

Nearly a dozen schools participated in the competition.

Teachers say it's basically a practice round for the regional competition which will be held in March.

Each of the teachers runs a particular event at the invitational, which includes topics like trajectory.

"Students build a device that launches at two different targets. One is an elevated target and one is on the floor," said Cathy Snell, a physics teacher at Twin Valley School District. "They can launch ping pong balls, tennis balls, racket balls and they make adjustments to angles and the elastic that provides the launch power."

Teachers say the event is a way to get students excited about science.