KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Kutztown University has named Jennifer Castro as its new director of admissions, the school said in a press release.

According to the press release, Castro has more than 15 years of total admissions experience. She has served as Lehigh University's senior associate director of admissions since 2015.

Castro will begin in her new role at Kutztown on Sept. 25.

For Castro, the move akin to returning home. She earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Kutztown in 2005, and a master's degree in education from the school four years later.

"I am delighted to welcome Jennifer back home to KU," said Dr. Learie Nurse, Kutztown's vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. "Her longstanding experience in admissions and approach to student recruitment will serve KU well. She has an in-depth understanding of what it takes to recruit and support a diverse student body but is also capable of managing a successful admissions office."