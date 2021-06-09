KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Kutztown University announced Wednesday it will host four COVID vaccination clinics this summer.
The university says the Pfizer COVID vaccination clinics are open to students, employees, community members and children ages 12 and older. Vaccines are free of charge and no registration is required.
The clinic will reportedly be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the KU Student Recreation Center on these dates: June 15, July 9, July 30, and August 20.
Additional dates for the fall semester will be announced at a later date, school officials say.
The clinics, offered in partnership with 15toKnow, will be held at the East Gym of the Student Recreation Center. The schools asks people enter the Rec Center from the doors adjacent to the Rec Center parking lot (E-2).
They also ask participants to not enter from the main entrance of the Rec Center.
Participants must bring valid photo ID and are encouraged to bring their health insurance ID card, if available. The school stated that participant health insurance will not be charged, and that participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Participants can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at KU clinics, KU announced. Individuals who received their first dose at a different location should bring their vaccination card however.
Questions can be directed to KU's Office of University Relations at ur@kutztown.edu, or participants may find answers online.