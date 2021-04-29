KUTZTOWN, Pa. - On the campus of Kutztown University, those behind Health and Wellness Services say years of data and the pandemic are reshaping the way some students approach college life.
"There are a good majority of students that either don't drink at all or do not drink that they place themselves at risk," said Frances Cortez Funk, director of health promotion and alcohol and other drug services.
In response to what they believe are shifting trends that combat long-held college stereotypes, they've created Freedom Place, a joint venture between Health and Wellness Services and faculty to provide a substance-free living environment and clean lifestyle opportunities for like-minded students to engage in.
"It becomes very challenging for students that get picked up in the vibrant lifestyle so they maybe think everybody uses and if they want and there's room available they can make that change for themselves," Funk said.
Those behind the new initiative say they've heard a lot about trends towards collegiate sober house recovery, but they wanted to do something different.
"We may find students that are doing it for faith-based reasons, it may be students that are real anxious about how they're going to adjust to college living," Funk said.
University staff say rooms are available for the 2021 fall semester and students looking to provide peer support and mentorship are encouraged to apply.
"We are just looking to see how this goes. We are really excited. What would be really perfect is that we would have a situation where we have so many applicants but not enough room," Funk said.