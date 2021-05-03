Generic -- Kutztown University campus.jpg

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University Foundation was awarded a $250,000 Capital Support Grant grant from The Presser Foundation to help support the construction of the Wells-Rapp Center.

The Wells-Rapp Center will be used for for mallet percussion research. The 13,250 square-foot facility will include a 2,100 square foot performing space in addition to rooms dedicated to each of the specialized collections of rare marimbas, xylophones, vibraphones, bells and chimes. 

Alex Ogeka, Executive Director of the Kutztown University Foundation says they are thankful for the grant. "This is an important addition to students studying music in KU's College of Visual and Performing arts, as well as to the entire Kutztown community."

Ground will break soon on the project, which is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

