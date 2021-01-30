Most traditional spring breaks won't be happening across the country this year due to the pandemic. However, one local university is giving students a break another way.
Instead of having a stretch off for spring break this year, Kutztown University is having 'wellness days'.
Dr. Warren Hilton, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at KU, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday to talk about the newly implemented 'wellness days'.
"We chose to spread those days out over the semester," Dr. Hilton says. "We're calling them wellness days and on these days our students will have no class obligations and can simply be mindful, relax and recharge."
The first wellness day at KU is on Feb. 11.
