MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - An academic year that began with an outbreak of COVID-19 among Kutztown University students will end with plenty of pomp and circumstance on the Berks County campus.
K.U. President Kenneth Hawkinson announced Wednesday that the university will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for its spring 2021 and spring and fall 2020 graduates.
Multiple ceremonies are planned for the weekend of May 7-9 at O'Pake Fieldhouse, with each graduate being offered up to two guest tickets for his or her respective ceremony, Hawkinson said in a letter to the K.U. community.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain a physical distance from one another.
"We are so happy that we will be able to honor you with an in-person commencement ceremony this spring," Hawkinson said in his letter. "It is so truly deserved after all you have endured over the past year."
Hawkinson warned that if the pandemic worsens in the coming weeks that the university will fall back on a virtual commencement.