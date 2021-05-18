KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Another COVID vaccine clinic is opening its doors, as Kutztown University prepares to offer the Pfizer vaccine.
The university will host an on-campus vaccination clinic for students, employees, and community members ages 12 and older, on Monday, May 24, at the Student Recreation Center, according to the school's press release.
Vaccines are free of charge and no registration is required, said the university.
The clinic, offered in partnership with 15toKnow, will be held at the East Gym of the Student Recreation Center. Kutztown University says the clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants must bring valid photo ID and are encouraged to bring their health insurance ID card, if possible. Participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, said the university.
They also said that participants can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinics, but anyone who received their first dose at a different location should bring their vaccination card.
The university will be opening the clinic again, so participants can receive their second dose of the vaccine 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at the same clinic location.
Kutztown announced that additional dates for their clinic during the summer and fall will be announced.
For more information, Kutztown University asks to check their website for any questions someone may have, or for more updates.