KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A bizarre alert to those at Kutztown University this summer: an "aggressive" cow was loose on campus.

The Kutztown University Police Department (KUPD) said it was first notified of the situation around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, as a caller explained that the cow was running along Main Street and onto the campus.

In an alert titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH," KUPD said the cow seemed scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings.

"All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach," the alert said.

The cow's owner was responding to the scene.

The department sent a follow-up email shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, saying the cow was last seen in Fleetwood, and though it had not yet been secured, it was no longer a threat to the Kutztown campus.