KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University will celebrate their Senior students with a Senior send-off on Main Street.
Starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, 5/1 seniors and Kutztown University staff will gather in the Alumni Plaza wearing their caps and gowns.
The event will start with a champagne or sparkling cider toast with the KU President Dr. Hawkinson before marching down Main Street in celebration.
KU mascot Avalanche will also be in attendance wearing his graduation gown.
Following the march down Main Street, seniors and their family will be able to enjoy a socially distant dinner at tables in the street.
The event will last until 10:00 p.m.