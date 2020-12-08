MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to Kutztown University over the past nine months. The upcoming fall commencement ceremony is no exception.
The university said Tuesday that it is planning to award degrees to nearly 475 students during a virtual ceremony that will be streamed on YouTube at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The program will feature Kenneth S. Hawkinson, the university's president; Anne Zayaitz, provost and vice president for academic affairs; and the deans delivering their commencement remarks. Each graduate's name will be shown on the screen.
After the ceremony's 9 a.m. premiere, the video will remain available on demand.
Also, the digital commencement bulletin and cap and gown celebration video will be available for viewing on Kutztown University's website.