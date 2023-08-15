The American Red Cross says right now it has more than 270 volunteers in Maui. Susan West, of Kutztown, is one of them.
West said she feels like a detective right now. "Basically, track down missing help, track down missing persons," she said of the work she's doing.
West is part of the American Red Cross reunification team. She arrived in Honolulu on Friday for training and made it to Maui on Sunday.
"We go and make calls to the shelters, we check the hospitals, and then we're getting ready to go out in the field and actually visit the shelters and look for people," she said.
West says the calls are coming in by the thousands.
"Most of them, they're coming from locals, and they're also coming from people who are on the mainland and they have relatives who live here," she said.
In most cases, people are being reconnected, she said, especially now that cell service is picking back up.
Then, there are the calls where she fears for the worst.
"There's other more difficult cases where people call us, and they simply cannot find their loved ones, and this is in the burn zone, where everything was destroyed," West said. She said volunteers have no information to share in those cases, and those calls are excruciating.
There a number of things that are keeping her spirits up, though.
"I can say that Hawaiians are beautiful people, and they're taking everything in stride," she said.
Then, there's the reason she's been a Red Cross volunteer for years.
"I feel like what I'm doing is meaningful," West said.
She will be in Maui for just over two weeks, and then a new team comes in.
The Red Cross will be providing financial support and mental health support for survivors. If you would like to learn more on how you can help, visit the American Red Cross website.