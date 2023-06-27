KUTZTOWN, Pa. – It's a story that made headlines days ago, but is now gaining national attention: the cow roaming the streets of Kutztown.
The now-viral video was shot Sunday around 7 p.m. by Aaron Merkel when he and a friend were waiting in a car for their Chinese food order to be ready. Merkel spotted something he didn't expect to see on Main Street in Kutztown.
"All of a sudden I see a cop car's lights at the bottom of Main Street, and there's something moving in front of it, and I thought, OK, maybe it's a horse, because that seems feasible," Merkel said.
Only it wasn't a horse.
"I thought, well get out my camera just in case it's something interesting, and it turns out to be a cow, so I was totally shocked," Merkel said.
He wasn't the only one. Kutztown University put out a warning to its summer students about an "aggressive cow" on the loose on campus. Some thought it was a bull. Students were told to not approach, as the bovine was scared, although in Merkel's video, the animal didn't seem too phased by its little police chase.
"It was just clomping along up the street," Merkel said.
A lot of people found the whole incident "a-moo-sing." Kutztown University student, Lydia Jones said, "I definitely thought it was funny to hear the term 'aggressive cow' used and just having the cow walking on Main Street."
The cow or bull — whichever you prefer — is certainly getting a taste of internet fame. Merkel says his video has gone viral. The story on the 69 News Facebook page was shared over 600 times. Some had fun with their own captions. One wrote, "Marked safe from Aggressive Cow." Someone said it was upstaging Lehigh Valley's once famous "snow camel" of 2018.
Kutztown University has since said the "cow" is no longer a threat and last check was headed to Fleetwood.
Neither Kutztown University Police nor Fleetwood Police could provide an update on where the cow is now.
Merkel said, "I hope the cow is back with the owner."