KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Main Street Inn, long a stop for families visiting Kutztown University or on business or pleasure in Berks County, has new owners.
And they want to add a touch of Italy.
The eight-room Victorian bed and breakfast at 401 W. Main St. – in the heart of town, just a block from the university – recently was bought by Marco and Andrea Folino.
They also own Folino Estate Winery, just seven miles away at 340 Old Route 22 in Greenwich Township.
The Folinos say they hope to connect the two by transitioning the bed and breakfast into Vintner’s Inn, an adult (18 and older) lodging experience that will bring “the vision and ambiance of old-world Tuscan charm” to Main Street, Kutztown.
“We are so excited to add a little Folino touch to this charming building that is rich with the history of our community,” the Folinos said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Renovations started this month and over the next few months, are expected to include “transforming Vintner's Inn, from renovations, room designs and more,” the new owners said on Facebook. They said it “is a project we have been working on behind-the-scenes for quite a while.”
One of the first things will be painting the exterior, and the Folinos have asked people on Facebook to suggest a color scheme.
The inn will stay open during renovations.
The Folinos said that, since opening Folino Estate in 2015, “we have wanted people from near and far to experience a little piece of Italy in the middle of Pennsylvania. Our dream became reality with Folino Estate & Vintner's Table.”
But they said they also always knew they “wanted to offer more of an experience to their guests who visited their winery.”
“Hospitality is their true passion and providing an unmatched experience has always been their number one priority,” the Facebook post says. “Now … they are so excited to be able to offer even more to their guests, both near and far.”
The Folinos bought Main Street Inn from Pam and Angelo Corrado, who opened it in 2007 as first-time innkeepers and gave the place its motto of “Entered as Strangers and Left as Friends.”
The Corrados also completely renovated, and expanded, the property, which was built in 1865.
Andrea Folino said the Corrados had approached her and her husband “a few times over the years” about buying the inn, “but at the time we were just building up our winery,” she said.
But the winery continued to get a lot of boarding inquiries from out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, and “we really wanted to be able to offer that full experience to our guests.”
“It’s a beautiful property,” Andrea Folino said. “We’re excited to match it with the winery theme.”
Marco Folino is a son of Rodolfo Folino, who in 2000 bought the 54 acres that became the winery.
The Folinos say on Facebook that guests of Vintner’s Inn will get a glass of wine upon arrival, a complimentary glass of Folino Estate wine and a gourmet cheese board every day at 3 p.m. and complimentary European breakfast, with baked croissants, fresh fruits, muffins, cheeses, prosciutto, cappuccino and more.
They also have branded bicycles to visit businesses in Kutztown.
Andrea Folino said buying the inn does not affect previously announced plans for expanding the winery, including building a 40-unit hotel village, with 16 rooms in a larger, centralized structure and the remaining suites spread across several villa-style buildings.
Those plans also include extending the site’s restaurant and dining facilities in 79,000 square feet of new construction.
Those plans came before Greenwich Township Zoning Hearing Board in March.
“We are still very much working on the resort for the property,” Folino said. She said that project is perhaps two to three years away.
“This is just a nice little addition,” she said.
The Corrados, in a May 31 Facebook post announcing the Main Street Inn sale, told customers, “You've made owning the Main Street Inn one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of our lives.
“However, the time has come for us to begin our next adventure.” They had put the inn up for sale early this year. [We] were fortunate to find an incredible new owner for the Inn. We officially passed the torch today to a local family-run company who has exciting plans for the next phase of the Inn.
“It's bittersweet to be leaving the Inn, but we plan to remain in the area where our daughters and grandchildren live, spending more time with them as they grow. We'd like to thank all of you, one last time, for your continued support over the last 14 years.”