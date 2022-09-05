BERN TWP., Pa. — The sounds of the Ringgold Band echoed throughout the grounds of the Berks County Heritage Center. Dozens of people enjoyed the free Labor Day concert. Barry Shurr of Bern Township said there is no better way to take in the day.

"The Ringgold Band, you can't beat them," he said. "I love their patriotic songs and I love all of their songs, and I follow them around Berks County."

The 90-minute concert featured all kinds of American favorites and energetic marches.

Kim Klick of Leesport came out with her mom to take in a band she said her mom loves to watch.

"It's not as beautiful a day as it could be," Klick said, "but at least it's not super hot, so it should be a good day."

Along the Wyomissing Creek, a few people, like P.J. Belic, were not letting the weather wash away their holiday.

"Just checking out all of the little sites around the area," said Belic, who traveled from Pittsburgh to spend the weekend in the area to take in the unofficial end of summer. "We stopped in at Gettysburg on Saturday and then drove up. We always take the back roads up to here, and we're having a good time."