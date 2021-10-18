READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a report from Chief of Police Richard Tornielli detailing a recent police study of dangerous intersections.
In June, councilmembers compiled lists of what they considered dangerous intersections in their districts and then asked the police to conduct informal traffic studies of the identified locations.
Tornielli said the police used data from Jan. 1, 2020, until July 31, 2021.
During that 19-month time period, Tornielli said there have been 5,425 vehicle accidents in the city and 136 accidents involving pedestrians.
Tornielli said many of the crashes occur when motorists pull onto main thoroughfares from side streets which do not have any traffic signals.
Tornielli cited as an example Kenhorst Boulevard, which he said had 27 crashes along the roadway because of intersections which are not completely controlled by traffic signals or stop signs.
Many of the intersections also face difficult line-of-sight issues, often resulting from cars parking too close to the intersections.
Line-of-sight issues occur along Museum Road at East Wyomissing Boulevard and Old Wyomissing Road because of the topography.
In East Reading, Tornielli said intersections in the areas of Perkiomen Avenue and Mineral Spring Road see significant crashes because of irregular convergence patterns.
"In those cases, we could look at additional enforcement and possibly do some new surveys to help with traffic counts," Tornielli said.
Another traffic study Tornielli said could be helpful would be on Eighth Street from Spring to Walnut streets, where he said there are high incidents of speeding and poor sight lines at the intersections.
In the northeast section of the city, Tornielli said Ninth through 13th streets have high volumes of traffic because of densely populated areas; parking issues; parking violations; and impaired sight at most of the intersections with four-way stop signs.
"We also see a higher volume of traffic around all of the city schools," he said. "One of our long-term goals is to create traffic plans for every school in the city."
Other streets Tornielli identified with similar issues were Hampden Boulevard (speeding), Schuylkill Avenue (parking too close to intersections), Lackawanna Street (motorists attempting to beat the traffic signals) and Centre Avenue (lack of traffic signals).
Other needs identified include a four-way stop sign at North Front and Amity streets and pedestrian signs at North Second and Buttonwood streets. Additional problems include a lack of traffic signal controls on North Sixth Street and a lack of fully-controlled signs and traffic signals on Franklin Street.
Tornielli said there were many other intersections on the list but he only spoke about the biggest issues.
"The largest things we are seeing are sight lines being disrupted by parking and a lack of concern for traffic signals," Tornielli said.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said speeding and illegal parking do not surprise him in a city that has such a high density.
Council did not make any recommendations or take any action in regard to the study.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said, however, that the city needs a comprehensive education campaign.
"We see a blatant disregard for the rules that protect people," she said. "We need a campaign to help people understand how they put others' lives at risk."
"We have our work cut out for us," Goodman-Hinnershitz added, "and I hope to see some leadership coming from the mayor's office."
Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief of staff, then issued a written statement on the Zoom meeting, saying, "The mayor's office will work with the Reading Police Department and the city communications coordinator on some public service announcements on traffic safety."
In a brief special meeting prior to its Committee of the Whole, council held a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget.
There were no public comments.
Earlier this month, the administration revealed a $94.6 million spending plan that will not require a tax increase.
Even though there was no public comment, Goodman-Hinnershitz reminded residents that they are welcome to make any comments on the budget at any of council's meetings or workshops throughout the budget process.