READING, Pa. – Reading basketball star Lonnie Walker is giving a boost to some kids from his hometown.
Nonprofit "Give N' Grow Sports" invited Walker to speak virtually at schools.
That includes 16th and Haak Elementary.
Organizers are calling this the "Give N' Grow Experience," combining basketball with mental health.
The nonprofit's executive director says Walker has worked with the group before. He says Walker has become a mental health advocate.
"He's who a lot of these kids in Reading and beyond look up to and see and want to be and all those things," said Ryan McFarland, executive director of Give N' Grow Sports. "For him to take time to focus on not only mental health, but to spread mental health awareness to kids, says a lot about him."
McFarland says most adults need help emotionally, so teaching young children about it early helps raise a more emotionally healthy population.