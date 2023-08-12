SPRING TWP., Pa. — A 23-year-old Lancaster County man died in a motorcycle crash in Spring Township, Berks County coroner George Holmes said.
The man, Braxton O. Lippold of West Cocalico Township, was riding on the 1100 block of Old Fritztown Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when his motorcycle "left the lane of travel." Lippold was pronounced dead about an hour later, Holmes said.
Lippold died from blunt force trauma to the head, Holmes said. His death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is planned.