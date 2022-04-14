LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. | A man found guilty on child sex abuse charges has been sentenced.
State police said Gustavo A. Rendon, 52, of New Holland was sentenced to 63 to 155 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of 30 sexual assault charges.
Prosecutors said Rendon raped and sexually abused five children in multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks between 2003 and 2010. The victims testified and detailed the abuse during the three day trial in Lancaster County Court in November before the jury returned a guilty verdict on the charges, including 21 felonies.
The victims who gave testimony were 14 years of age or younger at the time of the abuse, prosecutors said.
State police were made aware of the abuse after one of the victims initially reported it to a state senator's staff, according to prosecutors.
“They showed incredible bravery to stand up to this man, probably for the first time, who has abused them for years,” Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, said before the sentence. Rendon abused the victims, who were all 14 or younger, and took them to other locations where they were sometimes abused by other perpetrators. Haverstick advocated for a sentence of 104 ½ to 246 years in prison arguing that “a lesser sentence would depreciate the living hell that these children suffered at the defendant’s hand.”
Rendon spoke at length when given the opportunity. He asked to face the victims, who were present in the courtroom, to which County Judge Merrill M. Spahn told him to just speak to him. Spahn said Rendon had failed his fundamental repsonsibility to at the very least do no harm.
“I haven’t seen another failure in that aspect in my time as a judge,” Spahn said.
Rendon must register as a lifetime sex offender. He was also ordered to pay $17,978 in restitution.