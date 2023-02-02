ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - Lancaster County-based Bollman Hat Company announced Thursday its plans to acquire the Kangol headwear brand.

Bollman and Frasers Group entered into an agreement that grants Bollman a 51% equity share and full intellectual property rights. Bollman has held the global rights to develop and produce Kangol headwear since 2001.

Kangol, a British brand established in 1938, has long-served as a leader in streetwear. The label became iconic in the 1980s due to its adoption by hip hop culture and countless celebrity endorsements.

“This is a very exciting time for us and for the Kangol brand," said Bollman CEO Don Rongione. "Bollman has served as stewards of Kangol, by spearheading the evolution of the brand and its DNA. We have meticulously set the bar for all other Kangol brand development worldwide. It will be exciting for us to be able to apply the same standards to developing and distributing additional categories globally.”

Frasers Group will retain 49% with continual focus on retail distribution across their store portfolio, including House of Fraser, USC and Sports Direct.