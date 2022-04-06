KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Ben Hartranft loves including everyone.
"I love going out there and just talking to people," said Hartranft.
He wants everyone to feel accepted. It is a message he is spreading amid Autism Awareness Month.
"I love to say hi to everybody," Hartranft. "They call me Benergy."
The Lansdale man was diagnosed with autism at the age of two and has overcome several obstacles. Today he is a public motivator as part of his own company called Benergy1.
He goes around to speak at places like businesses and schools. We caught up with him at Kutztown University, where he touched on his jobs.
He works at Dorney Park where he turns frowns into smiles. Hartranft is also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles gameday staff and has been very involved with the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Hartranft has even held the Lombardi Trophy. He is sharing his story to inspire the world.
"I just want people to know having autism is not a bad thing," he said, "and it doesn't characterize who we are."
He wants everybody to know just how unique and special they are.
"I'm hoping they can make a new friend, and one tree could start a forest, one night could push back darkness, and one kind person can change the world," Hartranft said.