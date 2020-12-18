BERN TWP., Pa. - A Lansdale man is facing multiple charges after causing a chaotic scene at the Reading Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Norman Lee, 38, was acting erratically outside of the airport Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Police were called as he was rolling on the grass, jumping in front of vehicles and yelling at passersby.
When he spotted police, Lee climbed over a 10-foot fence into a clearly restricted area, hopped into a stolen truck, and drove away to evade arrest, said Bern Township police.
As authorities tried to stop him, a plane had to make a last-second maneuver to avoid landing during the incident.
Police say the truck got stuck in the grass, and then Lee made a run for it on foot.
When police caught him, it was clear he was under the influence of drugs, and Lee admitted to ingesting methamphetamine and another substance, authorities said.
He refused to be taken into custody peacefully, and spit in an officer's face, police said.
He is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, theft, trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned Thursday and is being held on $100,000 bail.