READING, Pa. - Over seven decades, he and his tenor saxophone have shared the stage with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett.
"I played behind those guys," said McKenna. "It was kind of a kick to be part of that, you know?"
In short, McKenna has forgotten more jazz than most have played.
"I'm 84 years old and I've been playing since I was 14," he said. "When I was young and actually started playing, Sinatra was already a major star and Tony Bennett was becoming a major star."
McKenna is a cornerstone of the Philly Jazz scene, and he's taking his talents just up the turnpike to Berks Jazz Fest with several shows, including a show Wednesday night at the DoubleTree.
"The thing is, music sort of chooses you, you don't really choose it," he said. "It's just something that's just a part of your DNA."
McKenna is happy to see jazz is alive and well, and hopes the next generation can take note.
"There's always a certain number of kids that say 'hey that music's pretty neat.' And then next you know they have a horn in their hand. So as long as that keeps going on, that's a good sign."